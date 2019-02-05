Plans to repair Eastbourne station roof

Planners have submitted an application to refurbish the roof of Eastbourne Railway Station.

The proposed repairs to the roof above the Grade II listed building are described as being a ‘like for like’ replacement which aims at being sympathetic to its heritage status.

These include: replacing the slate tiles like for like, replacing the lead flashings and lead roof, refurbishing the existing decorative iron cresting, replacing any rotten timber and potentially replacing the gutters.

A design and access statement submitted on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website says, “The proposed restoration works have been designed in a manner to preserve the historical appearance of the station exterior.

“Wherever practical, historic features will be preserved, maintained and enhanced.

“These works are proposed to assist with and enhance the operational and functional use of the station and are expected to have a positive impact on the setting of the building.”

The work is limited to the roof above the original hall.

Welsh Penrhyn slate will be used to replace the current slates in the traditional fish scale pattern.

Inspired by Franco-Italian Gothic and Renaissance styles, Eastbourne station was designed by architect F.D. Brick and built in 1886.

The building is considered a classic example of a late Victorian railway terminus.

The full application can be viewed online under the reference: 190064.