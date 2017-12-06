Plans for ‘state-of-the-art’ Hailsham health centre revealed

Local people are invited to view plans for a new state-of-the-art primary care centre at a special event on Monday, December 11.

The site, off Reef Way and close to Hailsham town centre, is the proposed new home for Seaforth Farm Surgery and Bridgeside Surgery, including a range of consulting and treatment rooms, pharmacy space and a minor operations suite.

GPs and specialist teams working on the project will be available to answer questions at the event from 4pm-8pm at Hailsham Town Council Offices, Inglenook, Market Street.

The project is being developed by healthcare premises specialist Assura in partnership with East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The new building will be designed to help meet the needs of patients and ensure that local health infrastructure keeps pace with demand from the growing community. Work on the three-storey centre could start next summer, with GPs and other healthcare professionals operating from the building from autumn 2019.

The project is set to receive support from NHS England’s Estates and Technology Transformation Fund and is designed to meet the objectives of the East Sussex Better Together programme.

Stanford Jeffrey, practice manager at Hailsham Medical Group, said, “As our patients are already aware, Hailsham Medical Group has successfully begun to recruit, develop and integrate a strong and dedicated team of Allied Healthcare Professionals (paramedic practitioners, clinical pharmacists and advanced nurse practitioners) of the very highest calibre to strengthen our current team of GPs.

“GP recruitment remains a challenge for all GP practices throughout the UK and it is our hope that this new development will provide an attractive incentive for newly qualified and experienced GPs to join us and further their careers in Hailsham.

“All our clinicians and staff are very much looking forward to moving into our new, purpose built primary care facility and to being able to continue to provide the very highest level of clinical care to our steadily growing list of patients.”

Dr Savvakis Savvas, from Bridgeside Surgery, said, “Due to our increased patient numbers we are lacking in space in our current building. Therefore, we very much look forward to moving into a modern purpose built building which will provide extra capacity and an expansion of service for all our patients.”

Assura’s senior development manager Simon Gould added, “From the GPs to our architects, everyone working on this project is looking forward to getting views from the community on these designs, which are about creating the modern space Hailsham needs to treat not only growing numbers of patients but also to offer more healthcare services closer to home and away from hospital, as digital technology and general practice evolve.”