Plans for escape room in Eastbourne town centre

Plans have been submitted for an ‘escape room’ in Eastbourne town centre.

The Locked Room Ltd. is seeking permission to continue using an office in 13 Gildredge Road as a space for the popular craze where people try and solve puzzles and clues to escape a room.

The business’ website says players are “part of a team sent in to a scientist house to get the cure for a deadly virus” – and they have an hour to figure it out.

The Locked Room has been operating since May 2018, but is now requesting permission for its premises’ change of use from an office – according to documents submitted on the Eastbourne planning website.

The applicant said in the application it has been providing “something new for the residents and visitors of Eastbourne.”

It says, “When summer starts around July we will be looking to open six days a week to take advantage of the extra visitors to Eastbourne.

“At all times at least one member of staff will be on site monitoring the game via CCTV if customers need to get out of the room for whatever reason like needing the toilet, not feeling well, an emergency, etc.

“They can leave at any time the room is not locked.”

The escape room is currently available on Thursdays through to Sundays from 12pm-10.15pm, but is hoping to open six days a week in the summer.

There will be a maximum of six people per game, it says.

The application is available to view on the council’s planning website under the application number 190084.