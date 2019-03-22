Planning a wedding or ceremony? See what is on offer locally with free open day at Eastbourne Town Hall

Families planning a celebration or ceremony are invited to attend a series of open days being arranged by East Sussex County Council.

East Sussex County Council’s Registration Service will be opening its doors and showcasing its venues in Eastbourne, Crowborough and Lewes to give inspiration to those organising a special day, following on from the success of the first open day in Hastings in November last year.

Steve Quayle, East Sussex County Council team manager for registration, said, “We are incredibly lucky in East Sussex to have some stunning venues in which to celebrate a wide range of ceremonies.

“Planning and organising a special event like a wedding or naming ceremony can feel like a daunting task, and we hope these open days will give people inspiration for their own events.

“Our wonderful registrars will be on hand at each event to give information about the services available and to promote our beautiful buildings.”

On March 23 the historic Eastbourne Town Hall, which boasts three ceremony rooms, will be open to the public.

This open days will run from 10am to 2pm and entry is free.