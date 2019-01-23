Planners approve 72 new homes for Eastbourne

Controversial plans to convert a former BT building in Eastbourne into 72 new homes have been approved – three years after a scheme was first put forward.

The building in Moy Avenue will be refurbished and converted to provide 45 one and two bedroom flats and 27 one and two bed maisonettes with 88 car parking spaces on the site following a decision by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday night.

Councillors were warned there were no grounds to refuse the application as developers had overcome issues raised in previous applications and an appeal to a government inspector.

In a report to the committee, a planning spokesperson said, “This development proposal was reported to planning committee in October where councillors resolved to refuse planning permission contrary to officers’ recommendation.

“Following this resolution a revised proposal has been received and is being reported back to planning committee to ascertain if the proposed amendments have overcome/mitigated previous concerns.

“At the October planning committee there was general support for the residential redevelopment of the site but concerns were raised over the scale and mass of the development and members resolved to refuse the scheme,

“In direct response to this resolution the applicant has reduced the scale of the scheme by removing 13 apartments. The amendments have responded to the concerns raised at the October committee by reducing the development along the most sensitive boundaries of the site.

“The scheme is considered to be an appropriate redevelopment of this parcel of previously developed land and would not give rise to any substantive issues that would warrant or justify a refusal of planning permission.”