Pioneering new study for depression

Volunteers are needed for a pioneering new research study that will explore whether practitioner supported use of self-help books can help manage depression.

The new study, called LIGHTMind, is being led by Dr Clara Strauss, clinical research Fellow and consultant clinical psychologist at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and Laura Lea, coordinator of Lived Experience in Research at the Trust.

Participants in the study will be given one of two self-help books for free and six support sessions with a trained practitioner to help make the best use of the book. One book is based on a mindfulness-based approach (Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy) and the other book is based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

Laura said, “If you have depression it can be very difficult finding a way to manage.

“I’ve had depression for many years but have found that self-help really makes a difference. I’ve read both of the books we are researching and they both have really good ideas to think about and try out. I can say both books have made a difference to managing my depression. They’ve given me new ideas.”

Email Luke Groom at luke.groom@nhs.net or you can call Luke on 07391 868 694.