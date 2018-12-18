Piers Morgan slams vegans after Waitrose protest

TV presenter Piers Morgan took aim at Sussex vegans on Good Morning Britain this morning (December 18).

This comes after vegan activist group Direct Action Everywhere protested in the meat aisle of Waitrose in Western Road, Brighton on Sunday (December 16).

Showing pictures of insects, Piers Morgan said: “This is what vegans have murdered for their bread.

“Can we have a moment of silence for the bugs please?

“Why should it only be little animals who get murdered and no-one cares? Absolutely sickening.

“Will you ever hear a vegan talk about ladybirds? Will you hell. They only care about the big animals.

“Now I’ve pulled a little Attenborough on them and I’m hoping they now realise the error of their ways and they’ll give up bread and then after that they’ll have to give up any plant-based thing because little insects get killed in the manufacturing of plants.”

The vegan activists staged a 40-minute demonstration in the supermarket on Sunday, before standing outside chanting holding pictures of turkeys and other farmed animals.