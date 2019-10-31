Pictures taken with drone show shocking extent of flooding at Cuckmere Haven

The area is famed for its striking meander, but due to heavy rainfall the area has completely flooded. Polegate MP Maria Caulfield recently called for the Environment Agency to dredge the river but said it refused. However, she said the Pevensey and Cuckmere Water Level Management Board had decided to utilise its reserves to fund an urgent ‘one-off’ de-shingle of the river mouth. A petition has also been launched calling for urgent action to fix the flooding problem. Residents say the iconic meanders of Cuckmere Haven have been overflowing in recent months due to a shingle blockage which has not been cleared by the Environment Agency. Earlier this month, an entire business' premises was underwater after being flooded by the River Cuckmere. Buzz Active’s building in Exceat was swamped in six inches of river water, forcing it to stop its paddle sports.

Cuckmere river flooding looking north to Exceat Bridge, Cuckmere Haven, Seaford Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

