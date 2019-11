Roads have been rendered “impassable” by flooding in Cuckmere Haven.

That is according to Wealden District Council, which says some of the roads around Litlington and Westdean are flooded by the riverwater. The council said the Environment Agency is aware and is “monitoring the situation” and advised people to take extra care driving when surface water is on the roads. Local resident Alan Jeffrey said the water was around 60cm deep in some places, and 30cm in others.

Litlington flooding (Photo by Jon Rigby) Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

Litlington flooding (Photo by Jon Rigby) Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

Photo by Alan Jeffrey Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Litlington flooding (Photo by Jon Rigby) Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

View more