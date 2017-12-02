PICTURES: Neon Noel and Little Christmas in Little Chelsea

Crowds flocked to Little Chelsea on Friday evening (December 1) for the traditional Little Christmas event and the launch of the town's annual Neon Noel.

The light spectacular is on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night until December 17. Shows are at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

The light show, which is projected onto the Town Hall, has been made possible thanks to a cash donation from Legal & General and the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce, Heidi Stewart at Bibendum and West End Studios.