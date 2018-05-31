PICTURES: Fresh new look for Eastbourne pub after major six-figure refurbishment

An Eastbourne pub has reopened today (Thursday) following a six-figure makeover.

The revamped Rodmill in Rangemore Drive is showing off its new look after being closed for just over two weeks.

The new look at the Rodmill pub

General manager Julie Collier said, “The Rodmill has always been popular with Eastbourne locals, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink, as well as watching all of the best sporting events.

“The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the fantastic revamped interior and improved drinks range.

“We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”

The bar has been completely refurbished with the addition of a new back bar, and separate areas have been created for dining and watching the latest sporting fixtures.

The new look at the Rodmill pub

New booth seating and bar furniture has also been added.

A new colour scheme has been introduced combining natural wood with bursts of colour and textures to create a modern finish.

The popular venue also has an extended drinks range with additional craft beers and spirits available.

It will now offer a number of new signature steak dishes and burgers.

The new look at the Rodmill pub

To find out more, call 01323 731784 or click here.