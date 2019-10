There has been an emergency incident on Eastbourne seafront this afternoon (Thursday).

Police said officers were called to Cambridge Road after reports an 18-year-old man had suffered several stab wounds at 4pm. He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, police said. No arrests have been made at this stage, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 995 of 03/10. Photo by David Ray. see our initial story here

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190310-173720001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190310-173710001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190310-173659001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190310-172919001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more