Downside Hospital was situated off East Dean Road in Eastbourne at the foot of the Downs.

It had 62 beds in seven blocks enabling various disease and observation cases to be admitted.

Patients with scarlet fever and diphtheria were treated at the hospital. T

There was a separate small-pox hospital on the Crumbles situated “just outside the borough of Eastbourne”.

