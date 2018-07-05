PICTURE GALLERY: Eastbourne NHS 70th anniversary - do you remember St Mary’s Hospital

To celebrate the anniversary of the 70th anniversary of the National Service in Eastbourne and across the country we have been looking back at some old photographs.

Do you remember St Mary’s Hospital in Old Town? It was demolished in 1990 and the site developed for housing. It is now Letheren Place.

The Eastbourne Workhouse stood on the site from 1834-1919.

It later became St Mary’s Hospital. The head nurse at the hospital between 1924-1948 was Miss Mary Letheren and when the hospital was demolished this new road was named after her.

