The success of businesswomen across the area were celebrated at a glittering ceremony at Eastbourne’s Cavendish Hotel on Friday night.

The East Sussex Women in Business Awards event was organised by the Eastbourne Herald in conjunction with etc magazine and sponsors including Hart Reade.

Women in Uniform winners East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust & (far left) sponsor Dr Aniko Lazar from First Choice Dental Surgery. SUS-180721-151542001

The results will be posted shortly but in the meantime enjoy looking at our picture gallery from the event.

Photos by Mark Dimmock.