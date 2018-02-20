PHOTOS: Volunteers gather on Eastbourne beach to ‘Show the Love’

Greenpeace volunteers gathered on Eastbourne beach to Show the Love as part of an initiative to protect the planet.

The event on Saturday (February 17) was part of The Climate Coalition’s annual initiative where every year, people across the UK put on events and activities to get local people involved to look after the environment.

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Greenpeace decided to focus their event on the beaches in Eastbourne. A spokesperson said every year the tides get higher and more plastic waste is washed up on the beaches.

Greenpeace volunteer, Evie Sier, explained why this issue was so important to the group, and why they wanted to raise awareness on the issue locally.

She said, “Eastbourne’s beaches are a fundamental part of what makes Eastbourne special, and are in danger as climate change is increasing the rate of coastal erosion.

“They are also being polluted by plastic waste so cleaning up our beaches is so important. Please get involved in the up and coming Eastbourne beach cleans.”

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

The beach cleans are on:

• February 22, 10.30am at Holywell

• March 3, 2pm at the Redoubt

• March 24, 10am at the lifeboat museum

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

Full details can be found on the Marine Conservation Society website.

Stephen Lloyd, Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne and the party’s spokesperson for Work and Pensions, joined Eastbourne Greenpeace at their “Show the Love” event.

He said, “A number of constituents and groups have contacted me to say they want to roll up their sleeves and do what it takes to keep our beach clean. I think this is absolutely brilliant and am keen to support any groups in our town who wish to step up like this.

“This event hosted by Greenpeace on Saturday starts with a beach clean organised by the Marine conservation society, on the March 3 at 2pm, but also uses it to publicise the current concerns around climate change.

“I am delighted to join in and support the team in what they are doing.”

If you cannot make any of the beach cleans, but would like to find out how you can help Eastbourne Greenpeace with their environmental campaigns, they meet on first Tuesday of the month at 8pm at the Vinyl frontier, Grove road.