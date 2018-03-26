PHOTOS: Volunteers assemble for huge Eastbourne beach clean

Volunteers turned out in their numbers to spruce up Eastbourne’s seafront as part of the town’s biggest ever beach clean at the weekend.

A number of community groups – including Eastbourne Friends of the Earth, the Marine Conservation Society, Surfers Against Sewage, Sea Shepherd, Mucky Mermaids, Survival Equals Action, and BourneCoin – joined forces and got stuck in with the aim of making Eastbourne Plastic Free.

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

Scores picked up a litter picker and scoured the beaches on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

According to Eastbourne Friends of the Earth, more than 27 stone (174.5kg) of rubbish was collected from the beaches between the Wish Tower and Holywell on Saturday alone (March 24).

The event was supported by Eastbourne Borough Council and the town’s MP and mayor got stuck in.

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

(Photo by Jon Rigby)