PHOTOS: Royal visit to Chaseley Trust on Eastbourne seafront

Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra visited Chaseley during a trip to Eastbourne last Thursday.

The Chaseley Trust is Eastbourne’s specialist charity owned care home for those with a wide range of severe physical disabilities, including spinal injury, acquired brain injury, stroke and loss of limbs.

SUS-180515-085951001

The royal visitor had a tour of the home’s extensive facilities including the disabled accessible gym and physiotherapy facilities which residents and the local community all enjoy as part of their continuing rehabilitation from accidents or ongoing illnesses such as stroke, MS, acquired brain injury or other progressive conditions.

There was also the opportunity to meet many of the 55 residents who enjoy specialist care and rehabilitation services at the seafront location, provided by the staff and volunteers who together help the charity to provide the excellent care and rehabilitation services.

All enjoyed showcasing their daily activities, with the residents and activities team demonstrating a small sample of the varied art, ceramics, upcycling, cookery and flower arranging for Princess Alexandra to enjoy.

A spokesperson at Chaseley said, “Everyone said how enjoyable the visit was and how much time and interest Her Royal Highness displayed with a genuine enthusiasm to learn about the work undertaken and the circumstances of each of the residents she met.

SUS-180515-085935001

“Her visit has been a fantastic lead up to the forthcoming royal wedding, when residents will enjoy more celebrations in the gardens overlooking the seafront.”

Chaseley celebrated its 70th anniversary during 2016.

It was established in 1946 following the donation of the main house as a home for ex-servicemen with spinal injuries, at the request of Dr Luttwig Guttmann who believed injured soldiers should not be defined by their disabilities and deserved to live a full and active life.

In 1948 Dr Guttmann started the Stoke Mandeville Games, which would later become the Paralympic Games.

SUS-180515-085846001

The home was extended in 1970 with a new annex/wing and dining room.

Today it helps people from all backgrounds and has become a specialist care home known for managing complex, high dependency care needs for residents who live at the home either requiring ongoing longer term care, short and long term rehabilitation, respite stays, or for extensive outpatient neuro physiotherapy services.

For further information about Chaseley, please visit www.chaseley.org.uk to find out how to get involved and help support the charity’s work to continue.

SUS-180515-085827001

Chaseley Trust SUS-180515-085907001