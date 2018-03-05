PHOTOS: Hundreds hit the ground running for Eastbourne Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners pounded the streets of Eastbourne for the town’s 14th Half Marathon yesterday (Sunday).

Despite the drizzly weather competitors of all abilities, shapes and sizes took part in the popular fundraising race.

Eastbourne Half Marathon photo by Jon Rigby

Daniel Studder of Brighton Phoenix stormed into first place for the men’s with a time of 1.15.10.

Quick on his heels was Andrew McCaskill in 1.18.30 and then Matthew Doyle swept in at third place in 1.21.34.

Meanwhile of the women Katie Hilsdon came out tops with a time of 1.26.28. Next was Rachel Hillman of the Hailsham Harriers (1.30.12) and Jennifer Wallaceof Medway Tri Club (1.36.21) scooped third.

Now in its 14th year, the event was bigger and better than ever with live music and Olympic-style medals.

It started in Princes Park at 10am and mostly followed the promenade towards Beachy Head and back to Sovereign Harbour where the course loops back.

A spokesperson said, “The Eastbourne Half is very much a community event and is most definitely aimed at runners of all abilities.

“We as organisers are just as excited at seeing the last person finish as we are the first.

“Once again we are very grateful to Reid & Dean, the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, all our various sponsors and supporters and especially to our all stewards and marshals who helped on the day.

“This is a thankless but very necessary task and gathering a large enough team of marshals is always one of the most difficult aspects to organising the event.

“The ethos behind the Eastbourne Half Marathon is to raise money for charities and local good causes.

“Over the years we have given directly to charity more than £130,000 and much, much more has been raised for entrants’ own personal charities.

“After the proceeds from the event have been totalled we invite local schools, clubs, associations, charities and individuals to apply for funds which are usually range from £200 to £500.”