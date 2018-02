Here are some more beautiful photos of Eastbourne in the snow this morning from one of our regular photographic contributors on Facebook.

These were taken by Zoltan Kesckes. Thank you for sharing them with us.

Photograph by Zoltan Kecskes SUS-180227-094829001

If you’d like to submit your snow photos, you can either share them on Facebook or email a jpeg to: eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk

• Here are some more of our readers’ snowy photos from this morning, click here

Photograph by Zoltan Kecskes SUS-180227-094844001