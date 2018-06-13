PHOTOS: Art exhibition launched in Shinewater

An art exhibition to mark the formation of ‘The Shinewater Collective’ is open to the public free of charge.

The exhibition is open from June 7-20 during weekdays at Shinewater Court in Eastbourne.

Artists at Shinewater Court before their Exhibtion- Hannah with her artwork (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The group is made up of seven residents from Shinewater Court who have been focusing on developing their painting styles over the past two years with the help of Fenya Sharkey and volunteers from Compass Community Arts - an Eastbourne-based charity that works to provide high-quality creative projects to enrich lives and our local culture.

Shinewater Court is a residential purpose-built centre, providing accommodation and support for adults with complex physical disabilities.

It forms part of the nationwide network of support services provided by The Disabilities Trust.

Fenya Sharkey said, “The artists each have their unique style and their wish is that this exhibition is first of many in which Shinewater Court and Compass can join together under the name ‘The Shinewater Collective’.”

Artists at Shinewater Court before their Exhibtion- Stephen with his artwork and Maissa art Instuctor (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Andy, one of the artists said, “My intention is to bring a bolder 3D effect into my work. I’m looking at spraying the canvas black, by painting a shadow and the sand.”

A recent visitor to the exhibition wrote a comment in the visitor’s book, “Clear talent from everyone involved. If I could produce art work like this I would pack up work! Well done to all”.

The paintings, mixed media and textile work can be viewed until June 20.

For enquiries to visit the art exhibition call Anita on 01323 769196.

Artists at Shinewater Court before their Exhibtion- Val with her artwork and Specialist art Instuctor Fenya (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Artists at Shinewater Court before their Exhibtion- Glynn with his artwork and Specialist art Instuctor Fenya (Photo by Jon Rigby)