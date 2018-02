Herald readers have sent in some beautiful photos of the winter wonderland we woke up to this morning.

Here is another selection – and thank you to all of you who have submitted your snaps.

Carrie Blunden SUS-180227-123856001

If you haven’t yet shared your photos and would like to, either submit them through Facebook or email them to: eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk

• To see our other snow picture galleries, click here or here or here

Emma Rowlands SUS-180227-114726001

Kim Collins SUS-180227-124957001

Kim Collins SUS-180227-125013001

Cheryl Foreman SUS-180227-125127001

Leo Ferenc SUS-180227-133758001