Pevensey man made 200 unwanted phone calls to woman in two days

A Pevensey man’s unwanted attention amounted to stalking according to a court document

John Morley, 28, of Pelham Close, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to harassment, which amounted to the stalking of a woman, by making 200 phone calls and sending 70 messages in a two-day period, tracking her location and attending her home address at night. The offence took place between February 1 and February 3. The court made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

