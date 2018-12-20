Pevensey man caught drug driving a week after being sentenced at Crown Court for drugs offences

A driver who had taken cannabis when he was drugs tested by police had only recently been handed a suspended sentence for being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply

Jack Langridge, 21, of Castle Drive, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, on July 4 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court on June 27 for an offence of being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 9 and released on unconditional bail.

