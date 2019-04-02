Petition launched to make busy Eastbourne junction more safe

Residents have launched a petition to make a busy junction in Eastbourne more safe.

They are calling on East Sussex County Council to make improvements for pedestrians and cyclists at the crossroads between Victoria Drive, East Dean Road, and Summerdown Road in Old Town.

Almost 300 people have signed the petition on Change.org which says it is concerned about the safety of “the most vulnerable road users – who include children, the elderly, and disabled people”.

The petition says, “A glance at Crashmap reveals that it is among the most dangerous junctions in Eastbourne’s Old Town, which we think is partly due to the lack of a clear pedestrian phase on the traffic lights.

“Given that three pedestrians and two cyclists have been killed on Eastbourne’s roads since mid-2015, including two fatalities on Victoria Drive, this is clearly a very serious issue.”

It says, “Many children who attend Gildredge House, Cavendish, Pashley Down, Motcombe, Ocklynge and Ratton schools have to negotiate this junction on weekdays, along with large numbers of foreign students in the spring and summer months.”

Meanwhile local dad Matthew Zalman thinks there should be a button there for pedestrians to stop the traffic lights.

He said, “It is not safe at all, it was only last week that I saw two cars hit each other once again, luckily no major accident happened. Cars go through the red lights all the time.”

Matt, who has recently celebrated his successful campaign for a traffic light crossing in Kings Drive, said, “My daughter crosses the road with me as it’s not safe. You have to wait ages. They don’t stop.”

