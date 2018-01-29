Petition launched in protest against plans to close Eastbourne care homes

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition in protest against plans to close two care homes.

Milton Grange in Milton Road and Firwood House, in Brassey Avenue, are to be considered for closure in plans for the county council to save money.

But the news, announced last week, has been met with outrage by residents and local politicians.

The Change.org petition says, “These two services are vital for rehabilitation in the Eastbourne area, not only do they make it possible for people to return home after hospitalisation and remain independent, they also provide a crucial respite service.

“Milton Grange also provides a day centre specialising in dementia care, offering much needed respite for carers. Our local hospital will be majorly affected if these services close, putting much more pressure on the NHS and also the local health and social care sector.

“Please please sign this petition, you never know when one of your loved ones are going to need this service.”

At the meeting on Tuesday (January 23), Keith Hinkley, director of adult social care and health, said it would be consulting on the closure of both facilities.

He said this would be a ‘comprehensive process’ and a further decision would have to be made by the cabinet after the consultation had taken place. At the end of this process if closures were not proposed the council would have to find alternative savings.

Old Town councillor called the news a ‘sad day for Eastbourne’ while Hampden Park’s councillor Colin Swansborough said it was a ‘disaster’.

Meanwhile the town’s MP Stephen Lloyd said he was appalled the county council is, “even contemplating the closure of these two outstanding respite and rehabilitation homes.”

He is encouraging residents to sign the petition.

To see it visit https://www.change.org/p/david-elkin-let-s-help-prevent-the-closure-of-milton-grange-and-firwood-house-in-eastbourne