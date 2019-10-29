Petition calling for urgent action on Cuckmere Valley ‘crisis’

A petition has been launched calling for urgent action to fix the flooding problem at Cuckmere Valley.

Residents say the iconic meanders of Cuckmere Haven have been overflowing in recent months due to a shingle blockage which has not been cleared by the Environment Agency.

Cuckmere River flooding (Photo by Jon Rigby)

According to the petition which has been started by a ‘Bob Dylan’ on change.org, hundreds have been affected – with farmers’ land being ruined by the saltwater, businesses (such as Buzz Active) being forced to close, or residents living in fear the water will flood their homes.

It says, “Since the end of September there has been a crisis in the Cuckmere Valley, Exceat. The Cuckmere River mouth has previously been dredge each year to keep the shingle out of the mouth and the river allowed to naturally rise and fall with the tide.

“Due to cost-cutting measures and a plan to ‘let the area go back to its natural state’, the Environment Agency has stopped this vital action and as a result the river, the iconic Meanders, and surrounding area have been totally flooded due to the river filling up on a high tide and being unable to flow back out due to the shingle blockage at the River Cuckmere mouth.”

Shocking pictures show flooding at Cuckmere Haven

Buzz Active general manager Richard Wilson at their flooded premises at Exceat (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The petition says, “This has lead to hundreds of people in the local community being affected; be it farmers who’s land has been ruined by the salty water, local businesses that have had to close as their building is physically underwater or local residents who are in fear that the water mere meters away from their homes will make that final leap.

“If the Cuckmere River mouth is not cleared and the waters allowed to continue to flood the Cuckmere Meanders and local area will undoubtedly lose the iconic Cuckmere Meanders and but a lot of the local area too.

“This is just the beginning of the effect this flooding will have on the local area as a whole. The famous location brings in over a million tourists every year which keeps many local businesses from Seaford, all the way to Eastbourne and further in business.

“I urge you to support this petition and help us change the Environment Agency attitude to this crisis.”

Cuckmere valley in flood, photo by Peter Cripps

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.

