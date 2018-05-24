Peter Andre on stage in Eastbourne

Reality TV star Peter Andre will take to the stage in Eastbourne next month.

An Evening with Peter Andre is on at the Royal Hippodrome in Seaside Road on Friday June 22.

The show’s promoters say the global media star, prominently known for his successful music and television career, will take questions from the audiences in what they describe as an “unscripted interview discussion and anything else that might take his fancy”.

Peter hit a peak in his music career during the 1990s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK.

He’s had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international awards along the way.

Peter is currently performing gigs across Europe and touring Australia and New Zealand again at the end of this year.

Several years ago, he made the decision to bring his reality show Peter Andre: My Life to a close after a very successful 10th series.

Peter was a firm favourite on our television screens appearing in such shows including Peter Andre’s 60 Minute Makeover, Give a Pet a Home and Tonight at the Palladium.

Alongside his television work he has not lost his love for music and performing and continues to perform to sell-out crowds including his massive fan base.

This year has seen Peter appear on BBC prime time show All Round to Mrs Brown’s Boys, shoot a TV commercial for Oykos in South Africa, appear on Saturday Night Takeaway and shoot a series of strands for This Morning and Loose Women.

Recently, he has also worked on a healthy options campaign for McDonald’s and Johnson & Johnson as well as working on a new children’s book publishing deal.

Tickets for the Royal Hippodrome show start at £29 for dress circle seats. £42 for stall seats and £79 for the first five rows which will be VIP seats and includes a meet and greet before the show, complimentary drink, one to one photos and signing opportunities.