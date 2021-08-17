Personal watercraft and yacht experience issues by Eastbourne coast

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers rescued a personal watercraft and yacht that experienced issues off the coast in what was a ‘busy’ evening for the crew.

The incidents happened on Wednesday, August 11, following a response to a fire on a boat that was subsequently towed to safety.

According to the RNLI, crews usually train on Wednesday evening, but this was delayed due to three call outs in four hours.

Lifeboat with second casualty vessel. Picture from RNLI/Daniel Baldock SUS-210817-104343001

In regards to the incidents following the fire on the boat, an RNLI spokesperson said, “As the motor cruiser was towed through the locks the pagers went again and they were tasked to assist a 30ft yacht with mechanical difficulties near Cooden.

“The boats launched at 7.05pm and upon arrival the decision was made to tow the yacht to the safety of Sovereign Harbour, Aaron Stevenson was transferred to the yacht to help with the tow. They returned to Sovereign Harbour at 7.50pm.”

As the inshore lifeboat was leaving the harbour and returning to the inshore lifeboat station, the crew were called again to assist a broken down personal watercraft, according to the spokesperson.

The crew towed the vehicle back to the beach before returning to the inshore lifeboat station.

Carl Pocock, lifeboat operations manager for Eastbourne RNLI, said, “When we were paged the first time we had no idea how busy this evening would be, but we are always on standby to launch to those who need our help at sea and the volunteer crew have shown that tonight.”

The all-weather boat crew on the first call were coxwain Ian Stringer, Dave Needham, Guy Emery, Trevor Moule, Andy Hyland, Alex Emberley and Alan Simister.

The spokesperson said, “Mick Wishman replaced Mr Emberley on the second shout and Mr Needham took over as coxswain.