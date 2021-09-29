Person taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision
A person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Eastbourne.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:36 am
A person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Eastbourne.
The ambulance service was called to the incident in Langney Rise at 1.40pm on Tuesday, September 28.
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital.”
Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.