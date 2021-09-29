Person taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision

A person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Eastbourne.

The ambulance service was called to the incident in Langney Rise at 1.40pm on Tuesday, September 28.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital.”

A South East Coast Ambulance vehicle. Picture from South East Coast Ambulance Service SUS-160404-151250001