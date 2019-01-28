Person suffers ‘potentially serious’ injuries after Eastbourne collision

A person has suffered ‘potentially serious’ injuries following a crash in Churchdale Road.

Emergency services were sent to the two-vehicle collision at 12.43pm on Sunday (January 27) – and a person had to be cut from one of the vehicles by firefighters.

Emergency services on scene - photo by Dan Jessup

A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesperson said a patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings in a ‘potentially serious’ condition.

