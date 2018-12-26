Person rescued from water in Newhaven on Christmas Day

The Coastguard and Lifeboat crew rescued a person from the water near Newhaven's East Pier on Christmas Day.

A spokesman for the Newhaven Coastguard said it was tasked at around 4.05pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 25) after reports were received of 'someone shouting for help in the water' near Newhaven's East Pier.

The rescue underway. Photo by Brian Dandridge

The Coastguard team rigged their water rescue equipment, the spokesman said.

The Newhaven Lifeboat, Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

When the Lifeboat arrived, they were able to safely recover the casualty from the water and hand them to a waiting ambulance, the coastguard spokesman said.

Brian Dandridge said he was taking a walk along the seafront from Bishopstone to Newhaven with his wife and his brother and his wife, who live in Bishopstone, when he saw three people trying to throw a lifebuoy to someone in the water.

Mr Dandridge said his brother called the lifeboat station to report the incident.

As the lifeboat approached, they waved signals from the shore so that it knew where to go, he said.

They left the scene once the person was safely taken aboard the lifeboat.

