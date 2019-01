Someone has fallen from a cliff at Cuckmere Haven, Sussex Police has confirmed.

According to reports, the Newhaven Coastguard, along with flank teams, had been paged to an incident with the coastguard helicopter 175, South East Coast Ambulance Service, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police.

Coastguard helicopter in 2016

Police have now confirmed that someone has 'fallen from the cliff'.

"An investigation is ongoing," a spokesman added.

More information to follow when we have it.