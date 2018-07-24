Person dies at Eastbourne council offices

A person died while working at Eastbourne council’s offices in Grove Road on Thursday evening.

Ambulance crews were called to the premises at 6.45pm but despite efforts to resuscitate the person, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

A council spokesperson said, “An ambulance was called to our offices after an employee of our contracted cleaning firm collapsed and died. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the person’s family and have offered support to our contractor, and our staff, who were in the building at the time.”