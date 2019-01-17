‘Persistently antisocial’ Eastbourne man is jailed

An Eastbourne has been jailed for six months for antisocial behaviour in town.

According to Sussex Police, Michael Jones, of no fixed address, appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 4 for breaching his civil injunction on December 27 after swearing at officers.

PC Ginny Jupp said: “Michael Jones is well known throughout the town, and where he often stays, for being persistently antisocial.

“We heard what the public were telling us about his behaviour. Hopefully Jones can amend his actions when he is released.”

The 47-year-old was given the injunction by Hastings County court on July 10, 2018, to remain in force until a further order.

Police say he was prevented from:

• Causing harassment, alarm or distress to any person not of the same household as yourself

• Being in possession of an open can or canister of alcohol in a public place

• Congregating in a public place with two or more people

• Swearing or using abusive words towards any police officer/ PCSO, any member of security staff or Staff of Lift House

Having breached the injunction and appearing before the court, the judge gave Jones a six month prison sentence.