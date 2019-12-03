‘Persistent’ Eastbourne burglar is jailed

A ‘persistent’ burglar who targeted homes in Eastbourne has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Barrie Williamson, unemployed, of Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to burglary at a residential premises in the Motcombe area of Eastbourne in October this year. He had only been released from prison a month earlier.

Barrie Williamson, photo provided by police

According to police, the 56-year-old man was jailed for three years when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 22.

Williamson, who police said previously served a custodial sentence for burgling residential premises in Eastbourne, was identified by police from CCTV images from the victim’s address.

PCSO Julian Williams, who completed the initial investigation, said, “This is a good result from the courts to prevent Williamson from further offending for the time being.

“I encourage householders to invest in CCTV systems which are now readily available on the market at low cost. The CCTV was key to securing this conviction.”