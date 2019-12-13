Zoo animals have help to warm up in the cold weather

Zookeepers at Drusillas Park in Alfriston clocked the temperatures to be a very chilly minus 0.5 degrees Celsius last week.

Keepers have been pulling out all the stops to keep their animals warm and protected from the cold weather.

All the animals at Drusillas have received extra bedding to ensure they have somewhere warm to snuggle up.

The heating has also been turned up around the zoo, with heat lamps now remaining on throughout the day and night.

Sophie Leadbitter, Drusillas’ head keeper, said, “Most of our animals are completely unfazed by the sudden drop in temperature.

“Most of them were keen to explore their icy kingdom this morning.

“The coatis were straight out and nuzzling the frost, the penguins were swimming and the red pandas were sunbathing – so I think they’re all pretty happy.

“For our red pandas Mulan and Anmar, the sudden drop in temperature has been a very pleasant surprise.

“They thrive in the colder weather; in the wild red pandas are native to the forest regions of China and Nepal where the climate remains cool throughout the year.

“They are far better equipped for the cold than the heat due to the thick layer of fur that covers their bodies, including their feet! Their activity levels increase in the winter and the precious pair have been out making the most of the cold snap.”

Unlike the red pandas, Drusillas’ lemurs have been less than impressed by the sudden drop in temperature and Madagascan ring-tailed lemurs prefer much sunnier climes.