Zombie horde brings shambolic chaos to Eastbourne town centre

From corpse brides to blood-soaked ghouls - zombies of all descriptions shambled through Eastbourne town centre on Saturday October 26 for a spooktacular Hallowe’en fun-fest.

The event was organised by the Chamber of Commerce, joined by the Styx Drummers and students from East Sussex College provided blood-curdling make-up services in return for a donation to local good causes. There were also zombie flash mobs to keep spectators entertained at the pier, the former TJ Hughes building and Bankers Corner. PICTURES BY JON RIGBY

Eastbourne Zombie Walk 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-191027-140714001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Eastbourne Zombie Walk 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-191027-140833001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Eastbourne Zombie Walk 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-191027-140844001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Eastbourne Zombie Walk 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-191027-140855001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more