Zombie horde brings shambolic chaos to Eastbourne town centre
From corpse brides to blood-soaked ghouls - zombies of all descriptions shambled through Eastbourne town centre on Saturday October 26 for a spooktacular Hallowe’en fun-fest.
The event was organised by the Chamber of Commerce, joined by the Styx Drummers and students from East Sussex College provided blood-curdling make-up services in return for a donation to local good causes. There were also zombie flash mobs to keep spectators entertained at the pier, the former TJ Hughes building and Bankers Corner. PICTURES BY JON RIGBY
Eastbourne Zombie Walk 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-191027-140714001