Performers from Cherry Dance, a dance school based in Wish Road, will be dressed as zombies and dance around Eastbourne tomorrow (Saturday, October 30).

The group will follow this route:

2.30pm – Boots (Terminus Road)

Zombie flash mob in Eastbourne this weekend. Photo from Cherry Dance. SUS-211029-112754001

2.45pm – Railway Station (Terminus Road)

3pm – The Enterprise Centre (Station Parade)

4pm – Town Hall (Grove Road)

The Enterprise Centre is sponsoring the flash mob and Cherry Dance owner Cheryl Cooper hopes it will promote local businesses as well as bringing a bit of Halloween fun to the town.

Cheryl said when Chamber of Commerce chief executive Christina Ewbank asked if the group would join the Eastbourne Zombie Walk years ago it was ‘a no-brainer’.

She said, “We joined them doing our zombie flash mob thriller dance in 2017 and loved it so kept recruiting dancers and revamping the routine each year. We have taught lots of new budding zombies our dance, giving them the chance to perform alongside us and join the fun!

“This year the Chamber of Commerce is not running the Zombie Walk – but they were still keen for us to continue with this fantastic event. In previous years this has been about raising money for charity, this year we want to support local businesses.”

Once the group has finished performing outside the Town Hall, Councillor Rebecca Whippy – who is also a member of Cherry Dance – has arranged a photos to be taken by Rob Shearing.

