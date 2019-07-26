Your most popular ideas for the old Cineworld at Sovereign Harbour – revealed

We asked our readers what they thought should go in the site of the old Cineworld at Sovereign Harbour – and this is what everyone thought.

Almost 2,000 people voted in the poll, which was shared on our website on Thursday (July 26).

Cineworld Eastbourne has moved from Sovereign Harbour to the town centre - what should fill the space?

The most popular suggestion was an IKEA, with 446 people voting for it (24 per cent).

An ice rink came second, with 404 votes (21 per cent), and in third place was an IMAX with 220 votes (11.8 per cent).

But there were also some creative ideas in the comments on social media.

Vikki Thomas wrote, “I like the idea of an entertainment complex. Each room could be something different like ice rink / laser quest / soft play / bowling/ trampoline/ rock climbing.”

While James Haight said, “Let’s turn it into a zombie survival experience. You know it makes sense.” And Twitter user @hipstapics suggested a go-kart track or indoor skate park.

The full list of the results are as follows:

• IKEA, 446 votes (24 per cent)

• Ice rink, 404 votes (21 per cent)

• IMAX, 220 votes (11.8 per cent)

• Trampoline park, 210 votes (11 per cent)

• Live music venue, 175 votes (nine per cent)

• Bowling, 148 votes (eight per cent)

• Climbing centre, 114 votes (six per cent)

• Extreme sports facility, 74 votes (four per cent)

• Soft play adventure, 70 votes (three per cent)

Cineworld closed at The Crumbles retail park on Friday, July 12 – the same day the new cinema opened on the second floor of The Beacon.

Back in November 2018, plans to convert the large space into shops were given the go ahead by councillors.

But it is still unclear how long the unit will sit empty, and what will be taking its place.