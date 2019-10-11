Youngsters show some enterprise

Nine teams of Eastbourne primary school children took on the task of making a shopping area look attractive at this year’s junior enterprise challenge.

Before the challenge at Eastbourne Town Hall on October 7, the children were asked to think about how trees and plants can help brighten things up in a town centre, looking at various plants and containers.

The challenge on the day required the teams, who worked as a company, to select and cost a range of plants, some edible, and a container that could be planted up and chosen for the Eastbourne Business Improvement District (BID).

They also had to create team branding, including a poster and shopper bag and write a 30-second radio advert for marketing.

Staff from Metro Bank, Visit Eastbourne, Lansdowne Hotel and Eastbourne EBP were on hand to assist the teams with business advice and to help with judging.

Deputy mayor Sammy Choudhury came along to help present the prizes.

The teams were judged on: planted container proposal, branded items, radio advert, final presentation and how well they worked as a team.

The winners, Willingdon Primary School, received the Junior Enterprise Challenge Trophy and book tokens, sponsored by Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.

Runners up Roedean Moira House received book tokens, provided by Metro Bank. The two teams also received prizes from Visit Eastbourne and there were pens and certificates for all participants.

Participating schools were Roedean Moira House, Stone Cross, Pevensey and Westham, Polegate, Gildredge House, Shinewater Primary, Cavendish Primary, Willingdon Primary and Bourne Primary. The event was organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership, along with the Chamber of Commerce.