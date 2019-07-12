Youngsters from Langney Primary School team up with Age Concern ‘Shedders’ in new project

Children from Langney Primary Academy have been busy making clocks with the Shedders from the Age Concern Langney Shed Project.

The Shed project provides workshop type spaces where older people can meet, socialise, and make friends while getting involved in individual or community make and mend projects.

Each child from Langney was helped by a Shedder to create an animal clock.

The children visited the shed three times over three weeks and worked with enthusiasm to produce the clocks.

Andy Fisher, Shed co-ordinator, said, “They were a credit to their school.”

The Langney Shed is new and on the Langney Priory site. It is well equipped for both wood and metal working and is suitable for most creative projects.

If you know a family member, friend or neighbour who might be interested email andy.fisher@ageconcerneastbourne.co.uk.