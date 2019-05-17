Youngsters from Eastbourne charity celebrate Duke of Edinburgh’s Award success at Buckingham Palace with Paralympian Scott Meenagh

Youngsters from SASBAH have been ipresented with their Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards at Buckingham Palace.

Georgia Hill and Perry Orr both achieved gold level Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards at Sussex based charity SASBAH (Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus).

Georgia and Perry were two of 1,500 young people at a presentation hosted by HRH The Earl of Wessex, HRH The Countess of Wessex and HRH The Duke of Gloucester, and held in the gardens at Buckingham Palace on a beautifully warm and sunny morning.

Georgia previously completed the bronze level award. She then enrolled directly for the gold award and volunteered with Sussex Police Cadets for 18 months. She studied media and communications at EDGH Hospital Radio for the skills section and did fitness training for a year at the Activate Gym at Chaseley Trust. She still volunteers at hospital radio and attends the gym.

Perry previously achieved the bronze and silver awards. For gold, he volunteered at the PHAB club in Uckfield, undertook DJing for his skills section, and did cycling at Eastbourne Wheels for All. He continues to volunteer at PHAB and still enjoys DJing.

For the expedition section, Georgia and Perry were members of a group of seven young people who completed a four day self-sufficient journey by canal broad-boat on the Kennet and Avon Canal.

The team were responsible for all aspects of operating and steering the boat, preparing all their own meals and for opening and closing the canal locks along the way.

At the presentation, Georgia and Perry chatted to HRH The Earl of Wessex about their canal expedition. They were then presented with gold award certificates by inspirational Paralympic Scott Meenagh.

Scott, 29, is a former member of the Army’s elite 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment and Scotland U18 rugby player. He lost both legs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2011.

Scott competed at the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games and captained the British Armed Forces Rowing Team in 2014 when he won two silver medals.

He made the switch to Para Nordic skiing in March 2016 and his competitive debut for Great Britain was at the World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland, in December 2016. At the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games Scott became the first British Para Nordic skier to represent his country at that level.

Georgia was thrilled to meet Scott, having tried Para Nordic skiing herself when she lived in Germany.

George Collier, Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator at SASBAH, said, “Only about four percent of young people who start the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award achieve the gold award.

“So Georgia and Perry can be justifiably proud of their success, and the commitment and motivation they have each shown to achieve the highest level in Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“It’s been great to watch them each grow in confidence as they worked through each level. Well done, Georgia and Perry.”