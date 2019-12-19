Young singer from Eastbourne is gaining popularity

Cavendish School pupil and singer Emma Blay is gaining popularity and has been invited to appear on local DGH radio.

Emma, a Year Nine pupil at the school in Old Town, has also been assigned to an independent record label which will be uploading her music onto the web, and producing an EP.

She has also captured the hearts of Polegate-based charity, Children with Cancer UK, which plans to use one of her videos on their website.

Emma also has a seven track CD out.

Emma said, “When I was about five, I started singing just for fun.

“I had always dreamt about singing properly, and getting opportunities to go out and perform.

“I started taking singing seriously when I was in primary school and I used to sing in school concerts.

“I always wanted to take part in a singing events.”

Mark Caira, a music teacher has been helping Emma with her singing career.

He said, “I met Emma back in January last year and realised straight away that she was talented.

“She told me that she wanted to be a singer sometime in the future.

“I knew I could help her and as I was in between singers for live performances, I thought she would fit in really well.

“Everybody likes her, She gives 100 percent every time.

“For someone so young, it is quite astounding.

“Emma has a good musical support team behind her, and her parents are extremely proud of her.”

Emma is already busy with various bookings for 2020. To find out more email mark.caira@hotmail.com.