Yoga and spa treatments at new Weekend of Wellness event in Eastbourne

The Waterfront at Sovereign Harbour will play host to a Weekend of Wellness event on September 7 and 8.

The new lifestyle event is will have a range of workshops aimed at giving visitors the inspiration to kick-start a sustainable healthy family lifestyle or help build on existing fitness goals.

This is a free to enter two day event from 10.30am to 15.30pm.

The Wellness Marquee will house a variety of health and pamper experts, eager to offer great tips on how to become your best self and showcasing a variety of mini spa/beauty treatments - sure to appeal to local residents, visitors and families alike.

Activities include posture analysis with a qualified chiropractor, exhilarating outdoor activities such as paddle boarding and nutritional and fitness advice from health club, Bannatyne.

There will also be advice on picking out the best blend of essential oils, candles and crystals to help calm the mind and body.

Visitors can also enjoy a fresh fruit smoothie station for an instant health kick.

People aged between 40 and 74 years are invited to join the One You, East Sussex healthy lifestyle service for a free health check on the day.

In a pop up tipi, there will be a fantastic range of yoga workshops for visitors to participate in at only £5 per person.

The tipi will also play host to a young children’s cosmic disco from 2pm to 3.30pm daily.

There will be festival face-painting for £2 per child and free entertainment inside the tipi workshops.

Mums yoga will take place from Saturday between 10.30am and 11.10am.

Mums and bubs yoga will take place on Sunday from 10.30am to 11.10am.

Adult beginners yoga will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 12.15am.

Adult beginner/intermediate yoga will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 12.30pm to 13.15pm.

Admission to the Weekend of Wellness event is free however it is advisable to book spa treatments, yoga workshops and the cosmic disco in advance as places are limited – visit Weekend of Wellness on eventbrite.co.uk or directly.

Disco welcomes children up to eight years.