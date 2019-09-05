World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support is coming to Eastbourne

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning takes place this month to raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

People across Eastbourne – and up and down the country – will be baking cakes and putting the kettle on to raise much needed funds for the charity.

This year’s event takes place on September 27.

The annual coffee morning raises much-needed funds for the charity which provides support to those affected by cancer.

The Herald would love to see photos of your Macmillan coffee mornings.

Email pictures and information to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk.

The new Churchill development, Allingham Lodge, is inviting people in Eastbourne to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company.

The event,will be held from 10.30am on September 12 at the development on Southfields Road.

Visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill Retirement Living pledge to donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends

Churchill Retirement Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised more than £436,000 for the charity since 2009.

To mark its 10th year of support, the company has set an ambitious target to pass the £500,000 fundraising milestone. Macmillan is one of a number of national charities supported by Churchill’s charitable arm.