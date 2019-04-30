Workman 'injured by falling pallet' in Eastbourne is taken to hospital

The road was closed by police. Photo by Dan Jessup
The road was closed by police. Photo by Dan Jessup

A road in Eastbourne was closed by police while the ambulance service attended a medical incident on Tuesday evening.

An ambulance service spokesman confirmed a crew was sent to the junction of Milfoil Drive and Oulton Close at 4.30pm.

Crews responded to reports that a person had been injured, reportedly from a falling pallet from a lorry, the spokesman said.

The person was suffering from a potential neck and head injury, the spokesman said.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

Police closed Milfoil Drive for a period of time while the ambulance service attended to the casualty.

SEE MORE: Guns used in attempted murders manufactured in illegal Hailsham pistol factory

Eastbourne care home makes improvements – but there's more work to do, CQC says

Fire at Eastbourne station