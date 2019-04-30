Workman 'injured by falling pallet' in Eastbourne is taken to hospital

A road in Eastbourne was closed by police while the ambulance service attended a medical incident on Tuesday evening.
An ambulance service spokesman confirmed a crew was sent to the junction of Milfoil Drive and Oulton Close at 4.30pm.
Crews responded to reports that a person had been injured, reportedly from a falling pallet from a lorry, the spokesman said.
The person was suffering from a potential neck and head injury, the spokesman said.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.
Police closed Milfoil Drive for a period of time while the ambulance service attended to the casualty.
