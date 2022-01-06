Work to ‘fully illuminate the promenade again’ in Eastbourne is planned, council confirms

Bob Cookson shared photos on Facebook of a stretch of the main promenade in darkness.

He said, “So while the main promenade lights from the pier to the Wish Tower have been broken for over four years (with part repairs that have now failed again) leaving the pier to the bandstand in complete darkness.

“The hotels did their best over Christmas as did the Burlington that has a new flood light display. And yes the council do know but there seem to be those (not councillors I may add) who don’t really care enough to give this any priority.”

Lack of light on Eastbourne seafront. Photo by Bob Cookson. SUS-220501-093235001

The same issue has been raised before, with Eastbourne Borough Council saying in November 2020 that lighting would be improved and it was called a ‘top priority’.

Now a spokesperson for the council has said, “Improvements to the festoon lighting - which has been tripping out at times over the winter - are taking place over the coming days as part of our work to fully illuminate the promenade again.

“Floodlighting that is already in place along the promenade will remain in operation during this time.

“Once completed, work will then begin on the wide-scale replacement of underground electrical cables and the lamp columns between the Wish Tower and the pier. Although the columns have already been ordered, due to the long manufacture lead-in time, we anticipate installation of these will start in late spring with completion of the project over the summer. We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum during this period.”

Lack of light on Eastbourne seafront. Photo by Bob Cookson. SUS-220501-093247001