Work starts on festive Eastbourne ice rink
Work has begun on installing the ice rink set to open in Eastbourne town centre for the festive season.
The ice rink will be open to the public from December 1 until January 5 and tickets are already on sale.
Stphen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, said, “Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink is starting to take shape.
“In just a few days this space outside the Enterprise Shopping Centre will be transformed into Eastbourne’s first fully covered real ice rink in ten years.
“With thanks to the European Regional Development Welcome Back Fund, we will also have 12 Christmas chalets, Santa’s grotto and children’s rides at Eastbourne’s Winter Park.”
All facilities are set to be ready by 10am on Wednesday, December 1, according to Mr Holt.