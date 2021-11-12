Work starts on festive Eastbourne ice rink

Stphen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, said, “Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink is starting to take shape.

“In just a few days this space outside the Enterprise Shopping Centre will be transformed into Eastbourne’s first fully covered real ice rink in ten years.

Stephen Holt in front of the ice rink in Eastbourne town centre SUS-211211-155540001

“With thanks to the European Regional Development Welcome Back Fund, we will also have 12 Christmas chalets, Santa’s grotto and children’s rides at Eastbourne’s Winter Park.”

All facilities are set to be ready by 10am on Wednesday, December 1, according to Mr Holt.

The ice rink in Eastbourne town centre SUS-211211-155518001

The ice rink in Eastbourne town centre SUS-211211-155529001