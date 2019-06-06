‘Wonder Woman’ whose husband died at just 49 urges Eastbourne people to complete giant obstacle course for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is calling on all everyday superheroes to join forces for Kapow, its 5K inflatable, foamy fun run.

Kerry Knight and her two children, Kiah and Bradley, took part in last year’s Kapow, which fell on the first anniversary of her husband, Shawn’s, death.

SUS-190406-152332001

Shawn spent two days at the hospice before he died, aged just 49, in June 2017.

Kerry said, “During the short time Shawn was at St Wilfrid’s and since then, we have received so much care and support.

“When I saw the date for Kapow, I knew we had to take part.

“Kiah and Bradley dressed as Dash and Violet from The Incredibles while I went as Wonder Woman: it’s what people always call me!

SUS-190406-152322001

‘Taking part in the event really changed the reality of the day; it could have been a sad occasion, but instead we felt so positive. It was a fun thing to do and it felt good to give something back to the hospice.”

Since Kapow, Kerry continues to honour Shawn’s memory by living each day to the full and has completed the Beachy Head 10K and Eastbourne Half Marathon in support of the hospice.

In February this year, she held a 1980s-themed party for what would have been Shawn’s 50th birthday, raising more than £2,500 for St Wilfrid’s

Kerry, a real-life Wonder Woman, has recently started volunteering at the hospice, too.

She said, “I like the feeling of giving something back.

“I can’t really explain it, but I feel so drawn to St Wilfrid’s.”

Kapow takes place on Sunday, June 23, in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

The giant inflatable obstacle course promises to be fun for all the family, while raising money for a good cause.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is now selling tickets to take part in Kapow. You can take advantage of the Group Saver offer and register three people for £60.

To find out more or book your place visit www.stwhospice.org/kapow or phone 01323 434241.